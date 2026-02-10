Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,008 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 140.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. This trade represents a 52.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,979.20. This represents a 92.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,022 shares of company stock worth $120,106,336. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

