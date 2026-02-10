AI Rig Complex Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (ARC)

AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One AI Rig Complex token can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Rig Complex has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. AI Rig Complex has a market cap of $63.72 million and $17.55 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AI Rig Complex Token Profile

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun. The official website for AI Rig Complex is www.arc.fun/index.html.

AI Rig Complex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.06139064 USD and is down -14.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $16,042,407.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Rig Complex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Rig Complex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Rig Complex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

