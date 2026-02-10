Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Agree Realty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.540-4.580 EPS.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.46. 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.63%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 562,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,901.08. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.67 per share, with a total value of $1,696,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 159,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,952.85. The trade was a 17.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,813,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 158.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.50 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.