AG Asset Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

AG Asset Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund accounts for 0.6% of AG Asset Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,066,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 608,995 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 508.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,667,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 256,721 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 205,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.55.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $293,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 886,040 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,109.60. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: KYN) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on energy infrastructure assets. The fund’s portfolio is primarily composed of equity securities of publicly traded partnerships—including master limited partnerships (MLPs)—and other energy-related companies. Key sectors in its midstream-oriented strategy include the transportation, storage, processing and distribution of natural gas, crude oil and refined products.

Since commencing operations in 2014, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has pursued a dual objective of current income generation and long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.