AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. AECOM had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.180-4.890 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.38. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays cut AECOM from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWI Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of AECOM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in AECOM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

