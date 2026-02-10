abrdn Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 395.80 and last traded at GBX 395, with a volume of 129850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of £555.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.22.

About abrdn Asia Focus

A fundamental, high conviction portfolio of well-researched Asian small caps.

