5,430 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,073.70. This represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.