52,114 Shares in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,136.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group International Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.