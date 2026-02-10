43,800 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 339,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,820,344.77. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $8,317,739.38. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 240,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,515 over the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. William Blair upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.