36,491 Shares in Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,057,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,821,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,721,000 after buying an additional 1,073,471 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,946,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 105.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,232,000 after acquiring an additional 798,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth $27,539,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

