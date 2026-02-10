34,500 Shares in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 153.1% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,490,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 4,531,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 36.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,027,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,051,000 after acquiring an additional 805,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 430,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,479,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 143,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CLEAR Secure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,853. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,190. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Down 2.2%

YOU opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

