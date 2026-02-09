Zcash Price Hits $232.18 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Zcash has a total market cap of $3.84 billion and approximately $347.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $232.18 or 0.00336677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001372 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,526,674 coins and its circulating supply is 16,526,703 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

