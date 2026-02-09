York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $459.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. York Water has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 290.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 589.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of York Water by 700.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

