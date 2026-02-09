Yatra Online (YTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $2.3403 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YTRA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yatra Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Report on YTRA

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.