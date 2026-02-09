Xylem (XYL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.3745 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $142.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. Xylem has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,160,000 after buying an additional 553,152 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,407,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 392,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,887 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $45,172,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 90.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 493,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 234,979 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.