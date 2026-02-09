WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.0060, with a volume of 21354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 119.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

