WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.0060, with a volume of 21354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.
The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.
