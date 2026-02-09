Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.17.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $162.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.