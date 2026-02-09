Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Sells 46,003 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,003 shares during the quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Life360 were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 661.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 322,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 8,595.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life360 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alex Haro sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $120,692.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Hulls sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $118,070.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 605,351 shares of company stock valued at $46,442,822 in the last 90 days.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ LIF opened at $54.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.03 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $112.54.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.26 million. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%. Analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.