Western Wealth Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,501,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,744,000 after acquiring an additional 110,033 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,861,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,815,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 182,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.99 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

