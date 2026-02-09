West Fraser Timber (WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.71) per share and revenue of $1.1766 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.1%

WFG opened at $73.42 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.21%.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 174.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 125,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 121,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 178,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

Featured Stories

