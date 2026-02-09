WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,736 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $232.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $232.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.