Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Waters had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million.

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $381.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Waters has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $415.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,442,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,870,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Waters by 88.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.12.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Featured Stories

