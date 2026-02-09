Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Waters had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million.
WAT opened at $381.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Waters has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $415.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,442,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,870,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Waters by 88.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.
Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.
