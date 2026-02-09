Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,629,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,182,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.9% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 764,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 247,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,224.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 491,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 72,069 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BHF shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays cut Brighthouse Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $63.73 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.07 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.39%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc is a U.S.-based life insurance company that specializes in retirement income solutions and annuity products. The firm was established in August 2017 as a spin-off from MetLife, Inc, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since its separation, Brighthouse Financial has focused on providing products designed to help individuals and families manage retirement income needs, drawing on decades of experience in life insurance and annuity administration inherited from its parent company.

The company’s core product offerings include fixed indexed annuities, which allow policyholders to participate in market-linked gains while protecting against downside market risk, and single premium immediate annuities, which provide guaranteed lifetime income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.