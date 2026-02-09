Wall Street Zen Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to “Buy”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.27.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $271.86 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $502,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,102.63. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,055 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $524,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,555. This represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,633 shares of company stock worth $3,918,368 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $306,452,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,102,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,553,000 after buying an additional 559,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 445,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,864,000 after acquiring an additional 329,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 298,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,027,000 after acquiring an additional 294,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

