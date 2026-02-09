Wall Street Zen Upgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to “Strong-Buy”

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded ESCO Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of ESCO Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of ESE opened at $253.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.65. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $262.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ESCO Technologies news, CEO Bryan H. Sayler sold 9,382 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,100. The trade was a 31.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,429,638.15. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,699 shares of company stock worth $4,778,734 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 97,963,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,938,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $574,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 891,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,129,000 after purchasing an additional 183,900 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 882,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 49,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after buying an additional 398,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Adjusted EPS of $1.64 topped the $1.32 consensus and revenue of $289.66M roughly matched estimates; sales rose ~35% year‑over‑year and GAAP/adjusted EPS showed double‑digit growth. This beat and strong margins support earnings momentum. Earnings Release / MarketBeat

Q1 results: Adjusted EPS of $1.64 topped the $1.32 consensus and revenue of $289.66M roughly matched estimates; sales rose ~35% year‑over‑year and GAAP/adjusted EPS showed double‑digit growth. This beat and strong margins support earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Record orders: Q1 entered orders jumped ~143% to $557M, signaling multi‑quarter revenue visibility and backlog expansion that underpins the raised outlook. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

Record orders: Q1 entered orders jumped ~143% to $557M, signaling multi‑quarter revenue visibility and backlog expansion that underpins the raised outlook. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: ESE lifted Q2 EPS guidance to $1.75–$1.85 (vs. ~1.69 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $7.90–$8.15 (above Street). Management’s higher targets validate the quarter’s strength and improve forward estimates. TipRanks: Raises Outlook

Raised guidance: ESE lifted Q2 EPS guidance to $1.75–$1.85 (vs. ~1.69 consensus) and FY26 EPS to $7.90–$8.15 (above Street). Management’s higher targets validate the quarter’s strength and improve forward estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call/transcripts provide color on bookings, margins and segment trends for investors doing due diligence; multiple transcripts and the slide deck are available for review. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights Seeking Alpha Transcript

Conference call/transcripts provide color on bookings, margins and segment trends for investors doing due diligence; multiple transcripts and the slide deck are available for review. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend: ESE declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 (ex‑date Apr 2), which is a small yield (~0.1%) — modest for income investors and not a primary driver of the move.

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers’ critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO’s solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

