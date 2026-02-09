Wall Street Zen Upgrades Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to “Buy”

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $10.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Certara has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Certara had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Certara by 45.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,532,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Certara by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 6,739,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,357,000 after buying an additional 2,813,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Certara by 1,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,512,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,538 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Certara by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,460,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company’s platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company’s offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

