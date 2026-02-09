Wall Street Zen Upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to “Hold”

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Natl Bk Canada lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Dilation Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,494,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

