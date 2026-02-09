Wall Street Zen Upgrades Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) to Hold

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brand Engagement Network in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Brand Engagement Network has an average rating of “Sell”.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 6.0%

Brand Engagement Network stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Brand Engagement Network has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brand Engagement Network by 404.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 932,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 747,924 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Brand Engagement Network by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corps Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brand Engagement Network by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc in April 2023.

