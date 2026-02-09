Wall Street Zen Downgrades Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) to Sell

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QUBT. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quantum Computing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Quantum Computing Stock Up 20.7%

Quantum Computing stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Quantum Computing has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

Insider Activity at Quantum Computing

In other news, COO Milan Begliarbekov sold 2,860 shares of Quantum Computing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $33,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,244. The trade was a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quantum Computing by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a provider of quantum computing and quantum-inspired algorithm solutions, headquartered in the United States with research and development operations in Europe. Originally incorporated as Unigrid Software in 2019, the company rebranded in 2021 to reflect its strategic focus on commercializing emerging quantum technologies for enterprise and government customers.

The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is a quantum-inspired optimization platform that applies advanced heuristic solvers to address complex combinatorial problems in logistics, supply chain management, finance and other data-intensive fields.

Featured Articles

