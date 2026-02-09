Wall Street Zen Downgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Hold

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OII. Zacks Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $768,234.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,264.40. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

