Wall Street Zen Downgrades Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) to Buy

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Embecta Trading Up 3.7%

EMBC stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. Embecta has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Embecta by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 265,482 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Embecta during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Embecta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,262,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 71,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in Embecta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Embecta

Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.71 vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue $261.2M vs. $258.1M; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight execution on core products. Embecta Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — EPS $0.71 vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue $261.2M vs. $258.1M; management provided slide deck and press release that highlight execution on core products. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $25 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor sentiment and momentum. BTIG Reaffirmation

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $25 price target (material upside vs. current levels), which can boost investor sentiment and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized yield ~5.7%) — supports income-focused investors and may attract yield-seeking flows. Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share (annualized yield ~5.7%) — supports income-focused investors and may attract yield-seeking flows. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available (slides, call transcript, presentation) for investors wanting detail on product trends, margin drivers and regional performance; these provide transparency but no new catalyst by themselves. Earnings Presentation

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available (slides, call transcript, presentation) for investors wanting detail on product trends, margin drivers and regional performance; these provide transparency but no new catalyst by themselves. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.80–3.00 is modestly below sell‑side consensus (~$2.89), which could cap upside as investors weigh near-term growth headwinds vs. one-time execution positives. Guidance Details

About Embecta

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

Further Reading

