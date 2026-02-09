VVS Finance (VVS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.79 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $74.79 million and approximately $274.15 thousand worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 95,109,375,959,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,850,739,864,563 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

