Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.02 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 44,176,226.36246403 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 0.36335608 USD and is up 14.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $24,748,274.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

