Voestalpine (VLPNY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Voestalpine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLPNY. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw‐material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

