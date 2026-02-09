Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $72,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,772,476. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 166,680 shares of company stock worth $28,761,790 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $149.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 target price on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

Vistra Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

