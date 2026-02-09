Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.7143.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,180,000 after buying an additional 3,699,141 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viper Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,423,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,417 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,215,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,197,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,182,000 after acquiring an additional 148,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.51. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

