Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2026

Shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOMGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.7143.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,180,000 after buying an additional 3,699,141 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viper Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,423,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,417 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,215,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,197,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,182,000 after acquiring an additional 148,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.51. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership’s assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

