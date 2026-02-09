Venture Minerals (ASX:VMS) Insider Buys A$51,000.00 in Stock

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 250,000 shares of Venture Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00.

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Venture Minerals alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 9,318 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,956.78.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz acquired 90,682 shares of Venture Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,771.17.

Venture Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.91.

About Venture Minerals

Venture Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for tin, tungsten, nickel, copper, lithium, gold, iron, zinc, REE, and PGE deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mount Lindsay project that covers an area of approximately 178 square kilometers located in north-western Tasmania. The company also holds 100% interest in the Brothers project along with the Iron Duke JV project that covers 1,091 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and the Bandy project that covers 809 square kilometers tenement package located in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.