Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.35 and last traded at $132.01, with a volume of 4658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $902.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

