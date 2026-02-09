Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $277.35 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $279.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.