Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Francis Financial Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Francis Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,412 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $155.47 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.08.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

