Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after acquiring an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,215,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,922,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,318,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,654,000 after purchasing an additional 191,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,886,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $468.59 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

