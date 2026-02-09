Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.