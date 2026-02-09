Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.94.

Shares of VVV opened at $37.57 on Friday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,808.94. This represents a 6.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,961.88. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,621.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

