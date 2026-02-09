US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.22 and last traded at $90.5450, with a volume of 22219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. The trade was a 34.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Foods

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

