US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $90.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. US Foods has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $90.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,130,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,585,000 after acquiring an additional 908,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in US Foods by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,875,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in US Foods by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,664,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,164,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,530,000 after purchasing an additional 649,950 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

