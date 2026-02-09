Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 25th

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.54 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the third quarter worth $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

