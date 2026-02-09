United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, Zacks reports. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 8.80%.

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

UDR traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $37.69. 5,186,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,160. United Dominion Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE: UDR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company’s core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR’s business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

