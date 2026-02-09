Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unifi currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Unifi Stock Performance

Shares of UFI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.77. Unifi has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $121.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unifi will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unifi

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 40,451 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,578.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,466,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,857.50. This trade represents a 1.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 22NW LP raised its position in Unifi by 34.2% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unifi by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 177,435 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Key Unifi News

Here are the key news stories impacting Unifi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unifi beat the most recent quarterly EPS and revenue consensus (reported on Feb 3). The company posted smaller-than-expected losses and revenue slightly above estimates, which supports near-term credibility on execution and helps limit downside. UFI MarketBeat page

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.41 (from $0.40), signaling that the analyst expects a stronger recovery in late 2027 — a positive sign for medium-term earnings visibility.

Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate to $0.41 (from $0.40), signaling that the analyst expects a stronger recovery in late 2027 — a positive sign for medium-term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti issued Q2 2027 guidance of $0.03 EPS. This small positive quarter estimate suggests the firm expects sequential improvement, but the magnitude is modest and likely already priced in.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings-call coverage notes management is pursuing strategic initiatives to navigate current market and input-cost challenges; these steps could stabilize margins but will take time to flow through results.

Recent earnings-call coverage notes management is pursuing strategic initiatives to navigate current market and input-cost challenges; these steps could stabilize margins but will take time to flow through results. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti trimmed several near-term estimates, reducing Q3 2027 to $0.29 from $0.31 and nudging Q1 2027 to ($0.04) from ($0.03). These downward tweaks indicate more cautious near-term demand or margin assumptions.

Negative Sentiment: Sidoti materially lowered Q3 2026 to ($0.22) (from ($0.13)) and cut FY2026 to ($1.18) (from ($1.13)), signaling weaker expected results across FY2026. They also reduced Q4 2026 to $0.08 (from $0.12). Collectively, these cuts weigh on near-term earnings expectations and explain downward pressure on the stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc (NYSE: UFI) is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi’s vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

Featured Stories

