UMA Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and $3.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 127,619,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,892,958 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

