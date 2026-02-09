Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWIN. Zacks Research raised Twin Disc to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twin Disc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twin Disc

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $16.60 on Friday. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Twin Disc had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.80 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 28.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Twin Disc in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 500,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

(Get Free Report)

Twin Disc, Inc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.